Chief Justice Haynes has over 44 years of experience under his belt Loop Barbados

Barbados has a new Chief Justice. He is Leslie Francis Haynes, SC.

Chief Justice Leslie Francis Haynes was sworn in on Friday, May 17, 2024 as the 6th Chief Justice of post-Independent Barbados by Her Excellency The President of Barbados, The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason, FB, GCMG, D.A., SC., LLD, at State House.

Haynes, who has over 44 years of experience as a legal practitioner, attended The University of the West Indies (UWI) and earned his Legal Education Certificate of the Council of Legal Education in 1980.

He was admitted to the Bar of Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago in October 1980 and throughout the years, in several islands of the Eastern Caribbean. He was also admitted to the Inner Bar in 2001.

The former Chief Justice Sir Patterson Cheltenham retired early last week.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).