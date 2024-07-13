Chief Fire Officer gives safety tips for hurricane season

Barbadians are being urged to review and update their preparedness plans for this hurricane season.

The plea has come from Chief Fire Officer at the Barbados Fire Service (BFS), Errol Maynard.

Maynard noted, that in addition to fire prevention, the BFS places great priority on safeguarding property and the preservation of life.

“We do more than respond to fires. We also do life safety, which encompasses rescue and advising on safety measures,” he said.

The Chief Fire Officer recommended that the following be done for this and every hurricane season:

Clean drains and waterways to prevent flooding.Ensure shutters are in good condition and functional.Have a competent person check your roof straps and rectify them, if required.Clear debris and secure loose items which could become projectiles in high winds.

Maynard also encouraged Barbadians to “work together to keep our nation safe”.

By adopting the safety measures, the Chief Fire Officer said they would “ensure the safety of our community”.

(GIS).