Chief Education Officer encourages teachers to invest in themselves Loop Barbados

Chief Education Officer at the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training Dr. Ramona Archer-Bradshaw is encouraging all teachers and education stakeholders to invest in themselves.

“I have said in our forumns that Barbados has a cadre of well-equipped educators and I want to be able to continue to make that statement…”

During a public service announcement on Friday, October 21 for Teachers Professional Day, Dr Archer-Bradshaw revealed that through a collaboration with various entities to create the Barbados 21st Century Educators Hub, teachers will be able to create a healthy work-life balance.

“It is recognized that there are some specific areas in which teachers desire to enhance their skills but that the desire is also for a healthy work-life balance. The Barbados 21st Century Educators Hub- a collaboration between the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, The National Transformation Initiative, Coursera, Erdiston Teachers Training College and other partners is designed to do just that”

The chief education officer lauded the country’s teachers, referring to them as “a cadre of well equipped educators”. She urged teachers to continue to development themselves professionally and personally, and by extension their students.

“Teachers and educational leaders, just as you invest in your students on a daily basis, I encourage you to invest in yourselves and spend some time participating in professional development activities throughout the year. I have said in our forums that Barbados has a cadre of well-equipped educators and I want to be able to continue to make that statement safe in the knowledge that you are constantly honing your skills and that you are on the cutting edge relative to best practices in education for our Barbadian context,” asserted Dr Archer-Bradshaw.