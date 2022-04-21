Chief education officer cautions parents to follow regulations | Loop Barbados

As Term 3 of the school year is slated for Monday, April 25, the chief education officer is appealing to parents to fix three bad habits.

During a press conference led by Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Kay McConney, Dr Bradshaw commended parents for doing their part, as some students returned to the classroom and the Ministry implemented a blended learning approach in Term 2.

However, she noted that some parents have dropped the ball.

The chief education officer pointed out that some parents sent their children to school for five days, although principals and education officials stipulated that some institutions will follow a rotating schedule with students attending three times or four times a week.

“Parents, I am going to ask you to be extremely vigilant. Please check the schedules to ensure that the days that you have dressed your children for school are the days that they are supposed to go to school.

We found last term, that there were some parents who decided that they were going to send their children to school every day, even though they knew that the child was only required to go to psychical school three times in the week.”

She chastised parents who disregarded the regulations and also inconvenienced teaching and non-teaching staff on the compound. Dr Archer-Bradshaw noted that recognising the capacity restrictions of some school plants, only a specific number of persons should be on the grounds.

“I am going to ask you not to do that parents, to our teachers to our principals because when your child shows on a day when he or she is not supposed to be there. It puts undue stress or undue pressure on the school.

First, we have to find the space for him or for her and we may not have that space readily available. The child may have to sit outside and we do not want that for your children and I don’t want that for your child either,” she continued.

Dr Archer-Bradshaw also revealed that some parents were sending their children to school even though they were ill.

“Some parents were sending children to school sick and I am so happy that we have very vigilant monitors and teachers and support staff who can say that ‘something is wrong, let us isolate’.”

“Check your children before they leave home. If you know that they are sick, please do not send them home to school. Stay home with them, take them to go and get tested. I am sure that the medical officers of the [Ministry of ] Health will give the advice that is needed to ensure the children bounce back and that they are ready to come back to school.”

She went on to remind parents and guardians that they are to provide a medical certificate when their charge has been absent from school for more than three days.

“Remember also parents that your children may not have COVID but they may be home for some other reason. The medical certificates are still in effect. So, if your child has been out of school for three days or home, you have to take to the school a medical certificate,” said Dr Archer-Bradshaw, while also advising students be provided with up to three masks upon their return to school.

The chief medical officer indicated that parents and guardians were a tremendous help during the resumption of face-to-face classes in Term 2 and she hoped “more than you do your part this term”.