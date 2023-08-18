Chevening Scholarship winners have big plans for Barbados Loop Barbados

Dr Kia Lewis is celebrating a major milestone on her public health advocate journey.

The general practitioner is one of two Barbadians to be selected for the prestigious Chevening Scholarship. The British High Commission announced 15 scholars from Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean will further their studies in the United Kingdom during the 2023-2024 academic year.

Lewis will be pursuing an MSc in Public Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Taking to her social media to share the news and celebrate, Lewis reflected on the difficult but fulfilling process.

“In 2019 after internship, I felt that God wanted me to take a break from clinical practice and dive into community work. For 6 months I turned down job offers and went without a salary, to follow that call exclusively. I called churches, schools, businesses and told them about my mission and asked to come for free to give health seminars, especially surrounding the area of NCD prevention.

“For those who welcomed me, I gave it my all! I’d show up to small churches to find 10 persons and give my presentation like I was speaking to 1,000.” Lewis said.

“It was a difficult period but I prayed. I told God I wanted Him to give me a national platform to spread the message, I was so passionate about. It seemed so impossible because nobody knew my name. I had no special connections, wasn’t a part of any organisations, no wealth of public speaking experience… just me and God! And He proved to me that, that was enough!” she expanded.

“I’ve so much further to go and I’m looking forward to what the journey ahead holds…the mountains, the valleys…I’m here for it all!”

Joycelyn Alleyne, the second Chevening Scholar from Barbados, will be heading to King’s College London to pursue a MSc in Strategic Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

Referring her past work experience with micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs), Alleyne wants to develop the business community in Barbados.

“My ultimate goal is to accelerate the performance of the MSME community in Barbados so it can transform the country by reducing poverty, decreasing unemployment and contributing to economic growth,” she said on Instagram.

“Here’s to a new chapter, a new city and new experiences! And here’s to celebrating the small and the big wins,” she continued.

British High Commissioner, Scott Furssedonn-Wood lauded this year’s scholars, saying “These successful Scholars from the Eastern Caribbean studying a wide variety of subjects prove the depth of talent in the region. The Chevening application period opens soon – I encourage all would-be Scholars to apply for a Chevening award.”

The application period for Chevening Scholarships for the academic year 2023-24 can be found at www.chevening.org. The application period will open in mid-September and will close in mid-November.