Chefette to make US debut this June Loop Barbados

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI), Export Barbados and JetBlue are teaming up to bring one of Rihanna’s favorite quick-service restaurant spots to the east coast for a summer pop-up event. Chefette, Barbados’ biggest quick-service restaurant chain will be making its US debut via a food truck pop-up in Manhattan, New York City on Tuesday, June 6, and in Boston on Thursday, June 8.

The food truck pop-up experience is expected to feature many of the restaurant’s bestsellers including “wing dings”, various rotis, chicken tenders and unique dipping sauces.

“Absolutely no trip to Barbados is complete without a trip to Chefette,” commented Eusi Skeete, US Director at BTMI, “So we are excited to have partnered with this iconic Bajan brand as well as JetBlue, who continues to be one of our most valuable partners in bringing the east coast to Barbados, as well as a bit of Barbados, to the east coast via experiences like this one.”

“This is the first time that Chefette will officially leave Barbados’ shores, so it is quite a significant event and we are just happy to be a part of this moment,” added Skeete.

“These are the kinds of experiences and events that get us really excited,” stated Mark Hill, CEO of Export Barbados. “We are passionate about showcasing and exporting the very best of Barbados to the world, and Chefette has been such an integral part of the Barbadian cultural landscape for decades.”

“As a Chefette brand & team, we are honoured to partner with the BTMI & Export Barbados for this very historic pop-up event in New York and Boston,” commented Ryan Haloute, CEO of Chefette Restaurants, “Chefette is one of the local staples in the culinary landscape of Barbados and it is extremely exciting to be able to showcase this experience overseas for the first time.”

BTMI will also host a special media event Friday, June 9, where attendees will enjoy an immersive culinary experience where tourism executives will demonstrate why Barbados is described as the culinary capital of the Caribbean, ahead of the annual Barbados Food and Rum festival in October.