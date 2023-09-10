Cheapside Terminal cleaned; PSV Industrial Action shelved for now Loop Barbados

The Alliance of Owners of Public Transport (AOPT) is pleased that the Transport Ministry and minister responsible responded to the complaints over unsanitary conditions in the Cheapside Terminal with haste and pace.

This from the President of AOPT Roy Raphael.

AOPT Director of Complaints Craig Banfield told media personnel on September 5, “In these unsanitary conditions, I don’t think this time of day, with tourists coming into the van stand, with commuters coming into the van stand and having public service operators operating on a daily basis in here, that it is right to have these persons work in these kind of conditions with rats running ’round; food being sold right next to the fence of the Cheapside Terminal.”

And Raphael stressed, “This matter is serious enough that it could, we can contemplate on industrial action but we want to give an opportunity to the authorities to have this matter resolved.”

However, on September 6, the AOPT Chair was most pleased to report that their voices had been heard and action was underway less than 24 hours after their Cheapside visit.

Raphael told Loop News:

“When we got there we realised there was a lot of garbage around the area and it was very unsanitary for persons to operate from. So we immediately made contact to a number of persons and we said that the condition in which those operators were operating from was not good enough and we have encouraged the Authority basically to come and clean the area. Failure to do that we would have had to take some action.”

But he quickly reported, on September 6, “We are today generally satisfied that immediately they have been cleaned and we are happy.”

He said that unknown to the AOPT, the Acting Prime Minister and Transport Minister reportedly visited the terminal after news went out about the conditions and possible industrial action the previous day.

However, despite his momentary happiness, he said that this is not the end because the PSV operators have more concerns. “There are a lot of issues that need to be addressed” before the new school year commences in just over one week’s time.

And to this end, the AOPT is holding a Special Committee Meeting, today, September 10, to plan the way forward between today and September 19.