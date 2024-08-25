Cheapside fish vendor “Popcorn” passes away

Fish Vendor at the Cheapside Fishing Complex and former general worker at Kensington Management Inc Rhonda Beverley Greaves, affectionately known as “Popcorn” has passed away.

Greaves, formerly of Lot 2, Apartment F, Barbarees Hill, St Michael, entered into rest on August 10, 2024 at age 62.

She was the daughter of the late Evadney Greaves and Dalton Bishop (Jackie Opal), granddaughter of the late Evil Greaves, and cherished mother of Leandra and Sheena Greaves and Aluko jackman.

She was also the grandmother of Jaiden Greaves, niece of Eunice and Michael Greaves, great-niece of Eudora Greaves, sister of Marlene, lan, Angela and Mark Greaves (all of the UK), Julie Franklyn, and aunt of many.

Greaves was further the cousin of Sandra, Yvette, Anderson, Wendy, Nicole, Antonia, Deidre, Harriet and Richard Greaves (Canada), Marlyn Knight, Austin Clarke and many others, and friend of Maureen Callender, Marisa Robinson, Carol-ann Thorton, The Kensington Oval Management Team and The Barbados Cricket Association and many others too numerous to mention.

A service of celebration and thanksgiving will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at The Chapel of Coral Ridge Memorial, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 10:00 am followed by the interment.

No mourning colours by special request.

Rhonda Greaves will repose in the Colin Parkinson Mermorial Chapel Lyndhurst Funeral Home on Friday, August 30, 2024, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

Persons are invited to view the live stream of the service via www.lyndhurstfuneralhome.com/events/rhonda-greaves.