Chattel House Soaps soothes and improves skin Loop Barbados

If you love all things aromatic, then Chattel House Soaps may just be what you have been looking for. The boutique business which is locally-owned, specialises in handmade soaps, lotions body butters and scrubs, with an aim to transforming your skin form ‘ordinary to extraordinary’. The small Bajan business also produces an array of scented candles.

When 44-year-old Dwan Smith first conceptualised the almost eight-year-old business in 2016, it was fuelled by the desire to create an additional income stream for herself as well as to channel her creativity into an outlet she was passionate about. She told Loop Lifestyle that the novel idea was actually God-inspired.

“I was racking my brain to come up with an idea for a business and one morning it just came to me to try making soaps. I had no idea how to make soap but I had big aspirations that I would offer them as wedding favours,” the small business owner shared.

Some of the soaps from Chattel House Soaps

What initially started with sales to primarily family members and friends evolved as word-of-mouth testimonies and recommendations ushered more customers Smith’s way.

Chronicling the business’s growth, Smith revealed: “I started selling to family and friends, then friends would recommend my soaps to their friends and as they say the rest is history.”

Fuelled by a fervour to further improve and develop, the entrepreneur took advantage of the opportunity to attend a few markets and kept expanding. She insists that paying attention to customers’ needs was pivotal and proved beneficial to her business.

“We listen to our customers; as their consumption needs expanded so too did our product line, and a year after I started Chattel House Soaps I added lotions and body butters. Business is good. Like all businesses, we have our loyal customers who, when in lean times, especially during COVID-10, kept us going.”

Exotically fragrant products such as pomegranate mango body butters, pineapple coconut body scrubs, almond joy lotion and oat latte soaps are but some of the products featured under her Chattel House Soaps brand, all locally manufactured. She markets using social media and can be found @chattelhousesoaps on Instagram.

In her line of business, Dwan interfaces with several individuals and gleefully admitted to Loop that meeting new customers brings her immense joy and gives her “a good feeling”. And although competition has gotten even more aggressive over the years, Dwan prides herself on delivering stellar customer service and credits this for retaining her present customer base.

“Competition is more aggressive than when I first started but I would like to say our customer service is what keeps persons coming back and seeking us out. Our customers are our biggest support and keep recommending us to new persons and for that we are truly grateful,” Smith noted.

While she presently operates from her home in the Pineland, St Michael, the ambitious small business owner dreams of one day establishing her own storefront to provide customers with an overall unforgettable shopping experience.

“I would love to have a space where persons can have spa parties with friends and love ones, while utilizing our products. In the future would love to be able to focus more on developing formulae for our product line as currently my assistant and I are responsible for all aspects of the operations,” she said.

Reflecting on the recent Christmas season, Smith revealed that her products moved quickly as many customers seemed to be seeking something “unique” as they explored local gift options.

“Christmas was great as with Christmas persons are always looking for something a little different and unique to share. I was surprised at how fast our products moved with all the challenges persons are having financially,” she said.

While admitting that running a small business can be “pretty daunting”, Dwan credited her supportive circle of friends for motivating and encouraging her. And even though the entrepreneur revealed that there were currently no plans on the horizon to introduce new products, she was working tirelessly on continuously improving her existing product line, with her line of body butters proving to be the greatest hit among customers.