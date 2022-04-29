Chastanet: The time has come for St Lucia to become a republic | Loop Barbados

Former Saint Lucian Prime Minister Allen Chastanet supports calls for the island to become a republic, removing the Queen of England as the Head of State.

Chastanet’s statement followed Wednesday’s protest by a group of Saint Lucians outside the Governor General’s residence at Morne Fortune, denouncing the visit by the Earl and Countess of Wessex to Saint Lucia.

The group demanded a public apology and reparations payment from the Royal Family for the trans-Atlantic slave trade and removing the Queen as head of state.

“Having the Queen as our head of State; this is a ceremonial thing,” Chastanet said Thursday, adding that amendments other countries have made in becoming a republic are also ceremonial.

“I certainly believe, like many other people, the time has come to make that change in becoming a republic.”

In November 2021, Barbados removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state, becoming the world’s newest republic.

Since then, Jamaica and Antigua and Barbuda have expressed interest and started the ball rolling in doing the same.

As for Saint Lucia’s position, Prime Minister Philip J Pierre says this is dependent on constitutional review.

The prime minister stated, “It’s people’s democratic right to protest regarding Wednesday’s protest. We are a government that believes in democracy and the rule of law since it’s done peacefully.”

“The constitutional review is on, and I can tell you there is a strong argument that we should go that way, but the first step is going to the CCJ,” Pierre said.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are on a Caribbean tour that includes Saint Lucia as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year activities.

They are expected to depart Saint Lucia later today as the tour ends.

In terms of reparations, Chastanet supports pursuing reparations for slavery but says that the leaders of governments should be targeted as opposed to the Queen, whose role is ceremonial. He further advocates for reparations for small island developing states for the significant effects of carbon emissions.