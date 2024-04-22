Charities, non-profit organizations reminded to file financial reports Loop Barbados

Registered charities must submit an annual statement of accounts to the Corporate Affairs and Intellectual Property Office.

Rosemary Forde

5 hrs ago

The Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Third Sector is reminding officers and members of registered charities and non-profit organizations that they are required by law to file a financial report every year.

Registered charities must submit an annual statement of accounts to the Corporate Affairs and Intellectual Property Office, while registered non-profit organisations must file annual returns and audited financial statements with the same office.

Non-profits are further reminded that the annual return filing fee is $100, while the audited financial statement filing fee is $25.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).

