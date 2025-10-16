Chaos as Kenyans view body of former Prime Minister

Huge crowds of mourners in Kenya fled screaming after police fired gunshots and tear gas in a stadium where they had gathered to see the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

There are unconfirmed reports that four people were killed in the chaos as security officers sought to disperse the surging crowds.

It is not yet clear whether the police used live ammunition or rubber bullets in the arena, which is located in the capital Nairobi.

Odinga’s body was flown back from India, where he died on Wednesday morning, with thousands of people waiting at the airport. The public viewing finally began in the evening, after the chaos in the stadium had subsided.

The throngs of people at the country’s main airport forced the authorities to briefly suspend flights.

The authorities said mourners had gained access to restricted areas, prompting a “precautionary closure” that lasted about two hours.

From the airport, thousands of people moved in a procession to escort the vehicle carrying the body to the stadium, about 10km (six miles) from the city centre.

Because of the unexpectedly large crowds, the public viewing ceremony for Odinga’s body was moved to Nairobi’s Moi International Sports Centre in the Kasarani neighbourhood, rather than inside the parliament building where it was initially scheduled to take place.

Minutes afterwards, a large crowd breached a gate in the arena, prompting the police to fire tear gas. Masses of mourners rushed towards the exits in response.

At least three people were visibly injured and one had a serious head wound, the AFP news agency reported.

After the chaos settled, dignitaries and government officials – including Kenyan President William Ruto – were able to observe the coffin, before the public viewing began.

A stream of supporters had earlier gathered at Lee Funeral Home, where the body was first expected, and around parliament.

The convoy arrived to a packed stadium, with more people waiting outside. (BBC)