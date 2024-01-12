Changes to Six Roads Roundabout Loop Barbados

Changes to Six Roads Roundabout
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Changes to Six Roads Roundabout

Ministry of Transport and Works are repainting the entrances of the roundabout

Motorists and residents are encouraged to take note of the changes at the Wynter Crawford Roundabout in Six Roads, St. Philip. A team from the road marking section of the Ministry of Transport and Works has begun repainting the location so that all approaches (entrances) of the roundabout will function similarly: 

If you are travelling in the left lane approaching the Wynter Crawford Roundabout, you are only permitted to take the first or second exit. If you are travelling in the right lane approaching the Wynter Crawford Roundabout, you can only take exits three, four, five, or circle the roundabout. 

These changes are being implemented to standardize the way the roundabout in Six Roads is being used. Once the painting is completed, the signage will be adjusted and additional signs will be installed. 

Motorists are urged to be aware of the new changes and to be cautious while using the Wynter Crawford Roundabout at Six Roads, St Philip. MTW thanks the public for its patience and cooperation.

