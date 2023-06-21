Changes to QEH services ahead of Tropical Storm Bret Loop Barbados

In light of the expected passage of Tropical Storm Bret, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) has advised that there will be no elective surgeries today, Wednesday, June 21, and tomorrow, Thursday, June 22.

Additionally, surgeries scheduled for these dates will be postponed.

The QEH further advises that services accessed by outpatients, such as clinics, phlebotomy, radiology, etcetera, will be closed on Thursday, June 22, until further notice.

The hospital pharmacy will extend its operating hours until 6 pm today. Persons who are likely to need medication refills, or an emergency supply of completed prescriptions in the latter part of this week, are encouraged to access the QEH Pharmacy today, Wednesday, June 21.