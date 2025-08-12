Changes to 11-Plus Exam by start of 2028 school year

By the start of the 2028 academic year, the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance or 11-Plus will not be the lone factor determining how children transition from primary school or where they will be placed.

During a Ministerial Statement in the House of Assembly this morning, Minister of Educational Transformation Chad Blackman said a new system would be introduced, involving both written exams and continuous assessment.

“The single exam will be replaced by this hybrid, more equitable and competency-based student placement system, ensuring a fair approach to student evaluation and placement. This new model will use student performance data from classes three and classes four, in combination with a modified national written exam at the end of class three and class four,” he told the House.

He said this would allow for the development of a “progressive student profile” which would continue with them into the secondary system, fostering more targeted and personalised teaching and learning.

In providing greater detail, Blackman said this new assessment would go beyond the current Mathematics and Language Arts in the 11-Plus exam to include social studies, citizenship and science.

“Students will have a multiple set of opportunities to demonstrate their knowledge and skills competencies through various formats, not only via standardised written exams, but also through alternative assessment methods, such as project-based work, curated portfolios, structured quizzes, reflective journals and observational checklists.”

He added: “Student placement at the secondary level will now be based on a blended assessment model comprising 50 per cent standardised written exam and 50 per cent continuous assessment guided by a nationally prescribed framework.”

The Minister said there would also be provision to appeal for transfers in the event that “the assigned school placement has led to undue hardship on the student and or the family”.

Those appeals would be reviewed by a panel appointed by the Ministry of Educational Transformation, subject to the availability of space in the preferred school and done in manner that “preserves the integrity and fairness of the overall placement process itself”.

Placement would also be based on a new 50/50 model – half of the students in a school would be from the catchment area and the other half from outside it, a revision to the zoning policy.

“Whilst all schools set a minimum entrance score to help provide placements, students living within the catchment area may still be admitted if their score is slightly below the minimum,” Blackman explained. “These minimum scores may vary each year depending on the overall performance of the student cohort and the number of available spaces at the school.”

Other changes were also announced for universal nursery education, training opportunities for teachers and principals, upgrades to the existing school plants and curriculum reform, among others.

Chief Education Officer Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw and other senior ministry officials, including head of the Change Management Unit, Dr Paul Murphy, members of the National Student Council and the Barbados Youth Development Council were also present for the address.