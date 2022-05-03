Changes made to Foreday Morning and Grand Kadooment jumps | Loop Barbados

The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) has announced several changes that will be implemented to this year’s Crop Over Festival.

A highlight on Barbados’ cultural calendar, the three-month festival finally returns after a two-year hiatus but it is slightly ‘scaled down’.

Speaking to the media today from the NCF’s West Terrace, St James headquarters, chief executive officer Carol Roberts-Reifer announced that there will now be one route for Grand Kadooment and two routes for Foreday Morning.

The route for Grand Kadooment will start from the ABC Highway at Warrens to the Emancipation Statue, back along the Highway, go through Waterford Boulevard and culminate at the National Stadium.

Meanwhile, one of the routes for Foreday Morning will start from King George V Memorial Park to Lucas Street and then enter from the northern gate into Bushy Park St Philip. The second route will kick off at Searles Christ Church to the Lowlands Roundabout and back to Searles.

This change comes following, Senator Dr Shantal Munroe-Knight, Minister with the responsibility for Culture declaration in March, that there will be four routes for Foreday Morning and two routes for the Grand Kadooment jump.

However, Government has decided to reduce the routes after going back to the drawing board. Roberts-Reifer revealed that with Foreday Morning band numbers standing at 16 and 14 for Grand Kadooment – nearly half of 2019 pre-COVID statistics – officials decided to make the necessary changes.

“Multiple routes were first mandated because we were using the numbers from 2019. And then, we did a canvas with the collective of Foreday Morning bands and we were able to project that the numbers would be, while healthy, significantly smaller than those of 2019.

“We went from 32 bands to just about 16 bands, therefore, it was based on that that we were able to negotiate successfully for permission to have just two routes,” she revealed during the press conference.

The NCF CEO revealed that lighting, as well as the safety of security of revellers and staff, was also considered.

“The routes that we were looking for, had to conform to a route that would allow us to execute the event in that location as safely as possible. So, you are looking for routes that have some sort of adequate lighting, if not very good lighting. While on paper the St Lucy route from Farley Hill to Checker Hall was great…when we actually drove the route in real-time and at night, we realised there were large swatches of the route that are actually unlit which would present a challenge for us to adequate light.

When we had our meetings with the police, their advice was to perhaps consider the route so that came off the table.”

Roberts-Reifer also announced changes to the vaccination requirements of patrons, staff and service producers.

Forthwith, all patrons, staff and service providers with the exception of catering and hospitality staff must be fully vaccinated or present a negative rapid antigen test prior to the event and this test must be valid for a period of 48 hours. This is a welcomed addition after some deejays on the circuit expressed their dismay at the constant testing.

Head of the Entertainment Association of Barbados, Rudy Maloney, who was also in attendance showed his support for the move saying: “Most of the deejays were complaining about being poked in the nose so I think it is a good move forward at this time.”

Additionally, all catering and hospitality staff must be fully vaccinated and present a negative rapid antigen test which is valid for 48 hours.

All public events will be staged in pre-approved open-aired venues and specifically identified well ventilated indoor spaces. Indoor events such as calypso tents and exhibition openings will still be subject to mandatory wearing of masks as well as appropriately spaced seating where applicable.

Roberts-Reifer also announced that the maximum capacity at approved venues will be based solely on the size of the venue and the application of social distancing protocols. The COVID-19 Monitoring Unit will be required to give prior approval and they will be present at all mass events.

The press conference was led by NCF chairperson Jasmine Babb and also included Anthony Layne, president of the Barbados Association of Masqueraders, Brian Corbin, of the Barbados Events Producers Association, Bryan Worrell, of Colorz Entertainment and the spokesperson for the Foreday Morning Bands and Ruel Ward of Pyramid Entertainment.