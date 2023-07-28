Change the laws to protect workers – BWU General Secretary Loop Barbados

The Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) stands by the belief employers and employees are not equal, “so to propose a balancing of the legislation would be to do a disservice to employees across Barbados. Workers need to be protected.”

Responding to statements made recently by the Barbados Employers’ Confederation (BEC), the BWU supports the BEC position about the need for legislative reform to the extent of the National Insurance Scheme only providing benefits for up to three confinements.

On July 20, 2023, BWU General Secretary Toni Moore said in a press statement:

“On the one hand, we have heard the repeated calls from successive governments encouraging women to have more children, given that we are an ageing society, but on the other hand, we have provisions in place that limit a woman’s ability to receive maternity leave benefits if she has more than three children. The Barbados Workers’ Union supports the reform of the Employment of Women (Maternity Leave) Act to the extent of removing a limit on the number of confinements.”

Wait for justice too long

Secondly, she said that some employees who suffered injustices at the hands of employers are being made to suffer in silence long as they await their days in court.

“The Barbados Workers’ Union has been advocating for more funding for and, by extension, more sittings of the Employment Rights Tribunal (ERT) for some time now. Employees who have legitimate unfair dismissal claims wait too long for justice. As the BWU has had cause to say before, this needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency because justice delayed is, in fact, justice denied.”

Employers can’t flake and get off scot-free

And employers who prolong the process on purpose should be made to pay up, Moore proposed.

“The Barbados Workers’ Union further contends that there is a need to bolster the Labour Department with more staff. The Labour Department must be encouraged to use the provisions assigned by law to ensure employers do not abuse the processes. For example, if an employer does not attend more than one conciliation meeting, the matter should be escalated to the ERT once the three-month window has passed.”

“The Union further submits that the Tribunal ought to be allowed to offer damages in circumstances where the Employer disrespected the conciliation process by dragging it out and or not appearing and the matter, especially where the matter ought to have been settled.”