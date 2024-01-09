Challenor Centre temporarily closed due to electrical issues Loop Barbados

The Challenor Creative Arts and Training Centre is a temporarily closed from today, Tuesday, January 9, 2024, to Friday, January 12, 2024, due to unforeseen electrical damage.

This temporary closure is a result of an electrical issue that has affected the premises, including phone lines and internet connectivity.

The Barbados Light and Power Company Limited is actively working to resolve the issue swiftly, aiming to expedite repairs and reinstate regular operations.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause to our valued patrons, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. Ensuring a safe and welcoming environment remains our utmost priority,” said the Centre in an issued statement.

The Challenor Creative Arts and Training Centre will resume its engaging programs and services on Monday, January 15, 2024.