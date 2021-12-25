Challenging Christmas for Bridgetown retailers | Loop Barbados

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Challenging Christmas for Bridgetown retailers | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
While the streets of Bridgetown replicated the customary hustle and bustle associated with last-minute Christmas Eve shopping, retailers told a different story.

Sole Addiction’s owner, Nancy Noumeh told Loop News she was resigned to her fate, afte