Chadwin Lowe is wanted by police | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Chadwin

Romario Lowe, who is wanted in connection with serious criminal matters.

He is a 26-year-old of White Hill, St Andrew.

The police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Lowe is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, of a slim build and has a dark complexion.

He is advised that he can present himself to the District F/Belleplaine Police Station, Eric Holder Municipal Complex, Tamarind Hall, Blackmans, St Joseph, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

If seen, persons are asked to contact the nearest police station immediately.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Chadwin Romario Lowe is asked to contact the District F/Belleplaine Police Station at telephone number 433-1540, the Northern Division Criminal Investigation Department at telephone number 419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.