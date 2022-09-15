CFU and USL partnership set to revolutionize regional football Loop Barbados

Caribbean football is about to receive a major boost.

Recently the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) and the United Soccer League (USL) officially announced a long-term relationship that will enhance the game across multiple sectors in each of the 31 CFU member nations.

All shareholders are expected to benefit from this partnership which will see professional opportunities for players, referees, coaches, and front office staff.

“This collaboration marries talent with opportunity”

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

There will be particular emphasis on player opportunities and enhancing player scouting across the region at events such as the Caribbean Club Championship and Caribbean Cup.

Jamaica international and Pittsburgh Riverhounds forward Dane Kelly is the USL Championship’s all-time leading goal scorer with 85 regular season goals

Soon, the USL will create and announce details of a combine for select players from across the CFU member nations to compete in front of USL technical staff.

Career development programmes for coaches and administrators will also receive special attention from the USL in this agreement through certified courses, which should open the door to opportunities in the USL.

USL Sporting Director, Mark Cartwright and the various clubs’ technical staff will also share best practices on an ongoing basis with their counterparts in the Caribbean.

Referees will be in an environment to receive opportunities in the USL ecosystem from the youth level to the professional tier.

The USL will welcome CFU Executives to league meetings where they will have the opportunity to

participate in educational sessions and meet and interact with the owners and executives from USL’s

league office and clubs.

Trinidad & Tobago talisman Kevin Molino came through the ranks of the USL and is now a player with MLS outfit Columbus Crew

The CFU will provide USL executives the same opportunity at meetings or events it may conduct throughout the year.

Caribbean players have featured prominently in the USL’s history.

In the Championship’s 11 seasons, three league MVPs have hailed from countries that are members of the CFU: Cuban midfielder Yordany Alvarez in 2011, Kevin Molino of Trinidad and Tobago in 2012 and 2014 and Jamaica’s prolific goal scorer Dane Kelly in 2017.

Kelly and fellow Jamaican Kenardo Forbes are the current all-time leaders in Championship history in regular-season goals and assists, respectively.

This past year, both Forbes and fellow Jamaican Neco Brett were voted to the Championship’s All League Team, while 39 players from the Championship and League One were selected to compete by 14 countries within the CFU to play at the senior international level.

Statistics like these have brought immense joy to USL President Jake Edwards, who acknowledged the impressive contribution that Caribbean players have made to the league.

Jamaican forward Neco Brett was named in the USL’s last All -League team as New Mexcico United’s representative

“Caribbean football has made tremendous contributions to the USL over the years and this partnership creates an exciting opportunity to augment that legacy,” said USL President Jake Edwards.

“We are thrilled to work with the Caribbean Football Union and its members to grow the sport throughout the region and impact our communities together.”

President of the CFU, Randolph Harris echoed Edwards’ excitement and stated he was extremely pleased with the union as it will change many lives for the better in the Caribbean.

“We in the Caribbean Football Union are both pleased and excited by this partnership. Part of our role in the CFU is to lobby for our member associations in all spheres and to court opportunity for

administrators, coaches, players, and our referees.

This agreement does just that, opening pathways for the CFU, and it brings to the USL a tangible benefit, because our people in the Caribbean have the ability to add value wherever they are placed. This collaboration marries talent with opportunity.

Everyone wins,” said CFU President Randolph Harris.

The partnership will see the USL look to offer opportunities for training, exposure, and career

development both at the USL’s league office and with the league’s clubs for students enrolled at CFU

Knowledge Zone–an online training initiative of the CFU.