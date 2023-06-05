Cess is enjoying the Barbados stop on her world tour Loop Barbados

Cess has traveled to 16 countries in about two years and has 50 more to visit with her boyfriend.

A nomad, Cess is currently experiencing and loving Barbados. Her intention is to spend a full three months in the Gem of the Caribbean soaking up the sun, playing in the beach, indulging in the culture and enjoying the food – especially eating Mahi Mahi or as Bajans say, dolphin.

Cess is really taking in all the sites and scenes of Rihanna’s home country. A genuine member of the Rihanna Navy, picking Barbados as her next stop after exploring South America was easy because it came highly recommended by a Bajan friend residing in Canada where her boyfriend is from, and because it is where Rihanna is from, of course!

So far, Cess has been to Rihanna Drive, taken a photo out front of the house where Rihanna grew up, taken pictures outside the One Sandy Lane property where Rihanna has a condo and she has enjoyed Rihanna’s favourite fast food – Chefette.

As she navigates her world of work digitally as a fashion consultant, Cess says that the Internet in Barbados is a dream and it makes working remotely a breeze. “I have no complaints!” She said that Wi-Fi connectivity in Barbados does not fail her and that is one of the main things they check first before just hopping on over to their next home-away-from-home.

But how did Cess become a digital nomad and travel vlogger on Instagram (@nomadcess) and YouTube (@nomadcess)?

She got stuck in Bali. Talk about a two-week vacation turned financial nightmare! Cess was stuck there for months, but in her pondering to decide on ways to make money and be financially stable, travel vlogging came up and the idea has stuck after she stumbled upon remote work.

“Unfortunately, that’s when the COVID happened, so that’s the time I got stuck in Bali for five months living alone and then I don’t have a job so I was like, okay, I need to figure out something I can [do]. I have to earn money. So I started looking for a job online and luckily I found an online job and that’s where the nomadic lifestyle happens. So it all started in Bali and then we started traveling to other countries and then another country exhausting all the maximum allowed stay on my Philippine passport,” she said.

And luckily for her, Barbados is one of the few Caribbean islands that grants visa-free access to Filipinas. Talking about her experience with Loop, she said, “I can actually – the culture or the people, I can compare it to the Philippines like they are also warm, they are kind and there are just a lot of places to explore in Barbados. Like on the map, you just see it’s just a small island in the centre of the ocean, but no! There is a lot of places to explore and we are going to do that.” Amongst the attractions seen so far, the duo has been deep sea diving in the Atlantis submarine, gone to the Clock Tower, Codrington College, St Nicholas Abbey, Cherry Tree Hill and more.

Ever since the two have been on this world exploration, they are spending their maximum stay in each location. She said this allows them to “make friends with the locals, be friends with the locals, you know, it’s just such a nice experience”. The pair travels according to the restrictions on Cess’ Philippines passport and this grants her two weeks here and three months there or one month according to the power of her passport. Without a visa, on her passport, the 28-year-old can visit 66 countries in total and then she will try to get visas to travel to even more destinations in the future.