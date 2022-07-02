Ceremonial Delivery of Last Canes gets underway at Portvale Factory | Loop Barbados

The spectacle, the electric atmosphere, the pomp and the pageantry of the Ceremonial Delivery of the Canes were truly missed as locals gathered at the Portvale Sugar Factor today for the official start to the Crop Over season.

The colourful procession which was themed Sugar: Mek It Sweet, started at the Rock Hall Freedom Park. It was vibrant and delightful to the auditory and visual senses of viewers with the sweet sounds of pan music as well as a tuk band and the Barbados Defence Force, Zouave Band leading the festivities.

The 2022 Parish Ambassadors, cultural groups such as the Barbados Landship, Haynesville Drummers and more participated in the parade.

Four outstanding sugar workers and seven Crop Over stalwarts will be receiving awards in today’s ceremony.