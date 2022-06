The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

A 101-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

She was unvaccinated, the ministry said.

As a result of her passing, the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Barbados now stands at 473.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill, has extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.