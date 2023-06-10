Centenarian Violet Cumberbatch, a woman of prayer Loop Barbados

Barbados newest centenarian, Violet Glendora Cumberbatch, celebrated her 100th birthday on June 7, with family and friends, at her home in Mangrove, St Peter.

As part of the celebrations, President of Barbados, Her Excellency the Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason, visited the centenarian at her home.

One of the centenarian’s granddaughters, Latoya Boyce, opened the celebrations with a prayer.

The centenarian shared with Dame Sandra that her mother taught her the importance of praying throughout the day, and including others in her prayers. Cumberbatch stated: “I does pray morning and night…; who I know I does put before God, and who I ain’t know, I does put before God.”

In sharing a tribute, Joan Clarke, one of the centenarian’s daughters, stated that at the age of 54 (in 1974), her dad died, and her mother took on that role. “She never leave us hungry,” Clarke said lovingly.

She added that her mother always shared what she had, no matter how little she had. She noted that her mother would always ask those around her “you want some”?

Centenarian Violet Cumberbatch surrounded by members of her family.

In his tribute, Kelvin Gittens, the centenarian’s grandson, described her as “the backbone of the community, [and] always welcoming people”. He remarked that when he was growing up, his gran would always say, “if ya can’t behave in my house, leff”.

Gittens added that Cumberbatch was quietly confident that she would reach this milestone, and she “never would say ‘if’, but ‘when’ I get [to] 100 [years], I don’t want to be bedridden, I want to be up serving God, and walking about like anybody else. Today, I can she has done it.”

Cumberbatch was born, raised and continues to live in the community of Mangrove, St Peter. Upon leaving Black Bess Mixed School, the centenarian worked as an agricultural worker, even prior to her teenage years, and continued in that area until age 76.

One of her daughters, Lenora Cumberbatch, described the centenarian as a “very loving and caring lady”, who fought through a number of challenges, including broken bones, and the loss of her husband and four of her children, to keep providing for her family.

The centenarian loves cou cou, stew food, rice and sweet potato, all of which she cooked for the family up to about five years ago. Cumberbatch is said to be in good health overall, and remains active at home, in her kitchen garden, and attending church.

Dame Sandra presented the centenarian with a floral arrangement, a bottle of wine and a personalised card, which was read by one of her granddaughters, Breanne Nanton.

The President thanked the family for the opportunity to participate in the celebrations. Cumberbatch had 12 children, four of whom are deceased, 37 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.