Census resumes: Minister says police solved Fraud, Impersonation issue Loop Barbados

Minister In the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, Ryan Straughn is happy to report that police have given the all-clear for staff of the Barbados Statistical Service (BSS) to resume their house-to-house visits to complete the Census enumeration.

The statement did not indicate if arrests have been or subsequent charges have been laid against any accused. However, if citizens feel unsafe, a hotline number has been provided.

Here is the statement from Minister Straughn:

A few weeks ago, there were a number of social media posts that caused the BSS temporarily suspend the enumeration for the population and housing census. I am happy to report that thanks to the work of the Barbados Police Service, this matter has now been resolved.

As a result, Census staff will be re-entering the field to complete Census enumeration from Wednesday, August 17, until September 30.

Householders are assured that staff from the Barbados Statistical Service who approach their homes are for either the Continuous Labour Force Sample Survey, or the Population and Housing Census are legitimate and have taken the Oath of Secrecy, which means that they cannot divulge information collected on any individual person or individual business.

The communities to be visited by Census workers will be publicised via the news media. These communities will also be shared with the Barbados Police Service, along with the names of the Census workers. If householders are unsure that an individual is a member of the staff of the Barbados Statistical Service they can call the office at 535-2600.

Officers will be collecting basic information on the household and will follow-up the interview with a telephone call to speed up data collection.

In addition to these surveys, the Ministry of Housing Lands and Maintenance is also conducting field work in relation to Operation Seek and Secure. Also, the officers of the Barbados Revenue Authority are conducting their tri-annual property valuation exercise, which was delayed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officers from Operation Seek and Secure, as well as the Property Valuation Exercise, may request your permission to enter your home at your discretion, to take any relevant photographs of your property. For the avoidance of any doubt, I emphasise this is entirely at your discretion.

I am therefore asking householders to fully cooperate with the Census workers, the officers of Operation Seek and Secure, as well as Officers conducting the Property Valuation Exercise from the Barbados Revenue Authority when they visit your home. These officers will be carrying picture identification cards issued by the respective institutions.