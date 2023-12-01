Celebrating 57 years: Barbados 5th fastest growing economy in world Loop Barbados

Hard work and a commitment to industry have contributed to the rapid development of Barbados as it celebrates its 57th anniversary of Independence.

During her speech at the Ceremonial Independence Parade, held for the first time at the Usain Bolt Complex, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley reported that Barbados is the fifth fastest growing economy in the world.

“This year, Barbados has been adjudged as the fifth fastest growing economy in the entire world. That has not come by accident. That has come by the sacrifice and of the hard work and the commitment to industry and the commitment to inclusive growth that we have put in.

“We have known what it is to do things that people said shouldn’t be done. We introduced a minimum wage in the middle of a pandemic, when others said, ‘You can’t do it, and you shouldn’t do it’. But we saw the people who needed the helping hand and who needed the protection at the time when the environment was at its most vicious,” said the Barbadian Prime Minister.

She shared that the Government was in the process of Mission Transformation – several initiatives which aim to transform the Barbados economy and improve efficiencies – and major achievements have been made thus far.

“My friends, whether we can stay focused for the major mission of transformation, is not going to be determined by the government alone, nor the public sector, nor the private sector, nor the labour movement, nor the households, nor the firms alone. It will be determined by all of us cooperating to commit to Mission Transformation. And it doesn’t mean that there will not be times when Mission Critical will have to be refocused. But our eyes must be singularly focused on transforming a nation,” Mottley continued.

The Prime Minister outlined that over the last 18 months, steps have been taken to address pensions systems to improve the quality of life of its aging population, the elimination of poverty, food security and agriculture and the promotion of healthier lives for future generations. The Government is also seeking to modernise the criminal justice system and transform the education system.

“My dear friends, this is our day. But we are conscious that it is not the world in which we want to live. And there are some things over which we have little control and there are some that we have great control over. Let us as citizens of Barbados therefore, commit to do the things we can and change the things we must, and be resilient to the things beyond our control.

“And little by little, if all of us across the world can play our part, then we, like our grandparents and great grandparents, can conceive of a future that hopefully will allow dreams not to be deferred, not to be lost, but to be reached and to be celebrated. Not as a wanton force, but as a critical platform for our growth,” the Barbadian Prime Minister told the hundreds gathered in the Complex.