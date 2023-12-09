Celebrating 40 years of fitness and fun – Run Barbados Loop Barbados

Excitment is high for the 40th edition of the Run Barbados Marathon, promising three days filled with excitement, fitness, and a vibrant community spirit.

The festivities kicks off today Friday, December 8, with the highly anticipated return of the PWC Fun Mile at the historic Garrison Savannah at 8 pm.

This “fun mile” isn’t just about the competition; it’s a celebration of joy and inclusivity. Participants are encouraged to join the glow-themed race in costumes, bringing along their crew, schoolmates, colleagues, family, and friends. Along the route, Barbadian characters, music, powder, 360 stations, and delicious food for sale ensure an unforgettable experience.

Horse lovers will have a special treat, as the night racing events by the Barbados Turf Club will feature the Fun Mile as the penultimate race. Kamal Springer, Sports Manager at Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI), expresses excitement about the Fun Mile’s return.

“This year’s Run Barbados Race Weekend is a celebration of four decades of fitness, passion, and the spirit of community. The Fun Mile, making its exciting comeback, adds an extra layer of joy and inclusivity to the event. We believe it will be a highlight for participants of all ages, fostering a sense of unity and accomplishment. I am particularly excited about the energy and enthusiasm that this year’s festivities will bring,” said Sealy.

Following the festive Friday, the serious competition takes centre stage on Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, along the scenic East Coast of Barbados. Starting at Barclay’s Park in St Andrew, the races lead runners through some of the island’s most beautiful landmarks.

Saturday features a family picnic in Barclay’s Park from 12 pm, with an invigorating warm-up session by a popular fitness instructor. The Casuarina 10k, one of the Caribbean’s oldest races, and the popular Sleeping Giant 5K race await participants, accompanied by food vendors and live performances by local artists Leadpipe and Saddis, and Grateful Co.

Sunday, December 10, marks the final race day with the Joe’s River 5k Walk, Farley Hill Marathon, and Sand Dunes Half Marathon. A wellness session and Bajan breakfast add a refreshing touch to the day’s events.

In addition to cash prizes, this year introduces challenger medals to encourage participation in multiple events. The challenges range from the Gold Challenge, including the Fun Mile, Casuarina 10k, and Farley Marathon, to Bronze Challenge, comprising the Fun Mile, Sleeping Giant 5k, and Sand Dunes Half Marathon.

As runners and spectators alike gear up for the Run Barbados Marathon, the island prepares to witness not only a celebration of fitness milestones but also a testament to the enduring spirit of community and camaraderie that has defined this event for four remarkable decades.