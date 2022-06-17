CDB President calls for better implementation of policies and projects | Loop Barbados

The President of the Caribbean Development Bank is calling on Borrowing Member Countries to address the implementation deficit that hampers the effectiveness of policies and programmes.

Speaking at the official opening of the Bank’s 52nd meeting in the Turks and Caicos on Wednesday, Dr Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon said having adequate and affordable finance, creating opportunities for demand, and promoting partnerships will not yield optimal, sustainable outcomes without effective implementation capacity.

“The implementation deficit looms large as possibly the most significant factor at both the institutional, national and regional levels that inhibits the ability of our countries to execute and maximise the benefits from approved policies, projects, and programmes that seek to deepen regional integration and achieve our sustainable development goals,” he said.

“We need to take decisive steps to address the bottlenecks impacting effective implementation including reforming the legislative framework to facilitate investment and innovation; improving processes to reduce bureaucracy and lengthy procurement processes; enhancing project and people management and skills for the future of work; encouraging a cultural change in mindset; and moving from a project-based approach to a development-continuum approach where monitoring, evaluation, adaptation, and nimbleness provide the thread linking projects to ultimate objectives.”

Stating that the bank’s focus for 2022-2023 will be on advancing food and nutrition security, energy security, and water security, Dr Leon said these are three key securities that the region needs to address over the long term.

Looking at the issue of food security, Dr Leon said for decades the Caribbean has been over-reliant on food imports.

He said according to the World Bank estimates between 80-90 per cent of all food consumed in the region comes from abroad, and only three Caribbean countries (Guyana, Belize and Haiti) produce more than 50 per cent of their own food.

He said efforts to reduce the food import bill must be underpinned by investments in climate-smart and resilient agricultural technologies, research and development, and knowledge systems that connect farmers, industry, and research to sustain the long-term development of the sector.

On the issue of energy security, Dr Leon said the target agreed by energy ministers is for a 47 per cent contribution from renewable energy by 2027 which translates into a 55 per cent contribution by 2030. He said, however, progress towards this target has been slow.

“On an annual basis, our renewable energy penetration rate will need to increase by 13-fold if we are to achieve this target. The current estimate of the cost of this transition is over US$20 billion,” he said.

He said the bank is updating its Energy Sector Policy and Strategy and have proposed to embed within it a framework, called the Accelerated Sustainable Energy and Resilience Transition 2030 or ASERT-2030 Framework, which is intended to enhance CDB’s support BMCs as they urgently ramp up their energy sector transitions.

For water security, Dr Leon said their target is to reduce Non-Revenue Water from an average of 60 per cent to 30 per cent by 2030 and to significantly strengthen data collection, sharing, and analysis to support integrated water resources management (IWRM).

He said at the country level, the bank is supporting approximately US$131 million in projects in Barbados, The Bahamas, Belize, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Nevis, and Suriname which are delivering infrastructure, institutional strengthening and capacity building to enhance water security through works, systems, and people.