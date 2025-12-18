barbados-gazette-logo
CDB pleased with new ratings from Standard and Poor’s

18 December 2025
SP Global ratings

The Barbados-based Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) Wednesday welcomed the ratings by the US-based Standard and Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings, affirming the bank’s issuer credit rating of ‘AA+’ and an improved short-term issuer credit rating of ‘A-1+’, with a Stable Outlook.

The region’s  premier financial institution said that this rating reflects S&P’s view that, over the next two years, CDB will maintain high capitalisation and a solid business profile, as the region’s preferred lender.

It said that this assessment endorses CDB’s continued financial strength and its critical role in supporting sustainable development across the Caribbean.

According to S&P, the affirmation follows a comprehensive review under its revised methodology for multilateral lending institutions.

The CDB’s risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio increased to 59.6 per cent, well above the threshold for extremely strong capital adequacy. This improvement was supported by CDB’s recent Exposure Exchange Agreement (EEA), which reduced portfolio concentration and enhanced risk management.

“This rating underscores the confidence of our shareholders and partners in CDB’s prudent financial and risk management and its unwavering commitment to the region,” said CDB Daniel M. Best.

“Our strong capital position enables us to continue delivering on our mandate to accelerate inclusive and resilient growth for our 19 Borrowing Member Countries,”  he added.

The S&P highlighted CDB’s very strong enterprise risk profile, citing its policies and status among Caribbean sovereign borrowers. The Stable Outlook reflects expectations that CDB will maintain high capitalisation and robust liquidity over the next two years, even amid global economic headwinds and climate-related challenges.

“The bank’s enhanced capital base positions it to expand its loan portfolio in order to strengthen regional climate action and sustainable development,” the CDB added. (CMC)

