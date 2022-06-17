CDB meeting: Women crucial to food security in the region | Loop Barbados

Efforts to reduce the Caribbean’s food import bill must include opportunities for women says the President of the Caribbean Development Bank, Dr Hyginus “Gene” Leon.

In his address at the opening of the bank’s 52nd meeting in Turks and Caicos, Dr Leon said the thrust toward ensuring food security must also include new opportunities for women-owned agribusinesses.

He said in as in many of the Borrowing Member Countries, women provide the link between the farm and the traditional marketplace, yet remain at the bottom of the value chain.

He revealed that the bank has already begun discussions with partners on mobilising flexible and innovative financing to support this initiative.

“We also believe that our appraisal of the establishment of a CDB-led regional hub for the International Trade Centre Global Initiative – SheTrades, we will be able to integrate more women in regional and global agri-trade, supporting increased value-added for women-owned agri-enterprises,” he said.

In his speech at the Dr William G Demas Memorial Lecture, the president of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina also spoke about the importance of supporting women through development financing.

“At the African Development Bank, we have prioritised all our programs to impact on women. Today, 100 per cent of all our sovereign projects have been gender-marked, the highest among all multilateral development banks,” he said.

He said to drive greater access by women to finance in Africa, the African Development Bank is implementing the Affirmative Finance Action for Women (AFAWA) program.

AFAWA, set up with 12 a $450 million guarantee facility with financing from the G7 countries, plans to leverage $5 billion in financing for women-led businesses in Africa.

He said: “In the past two years alone, the African Development Bank has provided $484 million to women businesses in 2021, and will pay out $500 million for women businesses in 2022.”