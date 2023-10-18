CCJ wants to create a more informed citizenry – Town Hall set Loop Barbados

The public has a role to play in the fight against crime in the region and the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) while in Barbados, is seeking to help better inform and educate citizens and residents.

Leading the delegation on island for the next three days, President of the CCJ, the Honourable Mr Justice Adrian Saunders said:

“For Barbados, as is the case with all States in CARICOM, the CCJ seeks to live its mission of providing accessible, fair and efficient justice. While the Court’s judges and a cross-section of its staff are in Barbados, we shall be taking advantage of the opportunity to get to know better our sister isle, its judicial branch and its wonderful people.”

Therefore, as part of the CCJ Academy for Law 7th Biennial Conference activities, the Academy will host a Regional Town Hall session titled “Getting a Grip on Crime: Public Perceptions and Practical Solutions” on October 18, which can be attended in person or virtually.

In addition to the conference, the Court will also conduct sensitisation sessions with the Barbados Bar Association and the Barbados Chambers of Commerce today, October 17, 2023, to increase awareness and understanding of the Court’s Original Jurisdiction (OJ) These sessions are part of a public education campaign funded by the European Union through the 11th European Development Fund. In its OJ, the CCJ determines matters involving the interpretation and application of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas which established the CARICOM Single Market and Economy.