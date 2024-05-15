CCB to host variety concert on May, 18 Loop Barbados

CCB to host variety concert on May, 18 Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
A variety concert, showcasing the skills and talents of children from homes operated by the Child Care Board (CCB), schools, churches and the community, will be hosted this weekend at Solidarity House, Harmony Hall, St Michael, from 6:30 PM.

Patrons attending the concert can expect to be entertained via song, dance and drama by the children who will be joined by specially invited artistes.

Parents and guardians are invited to attend the event which the CCB is promising will be “a great family outing” and will have lots of fun, prizes, and surprises.

Tickets are currently on sale at the CCB’s office at the Fred Edghill Building, Cheapside, St Michael. For further information, interested persons may call 535-2800.

