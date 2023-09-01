CCB director: Mother gave consent Loop Barbados

The Acting Director of the Child Care Board (CCB), Colin St Hill, sought to set the record straight Thursday afternoon as he addressed reporters about the decision to take two toddlers from their homeless mother.

The story of 29-year-old Danae Gibbons made rounds on social media this week after a video was posted of the mother of a one-year-old and three-year-old sitting on cardboard outside the Treasury Building in Bridgetown. For nearly a week, the mother of two slept at the homeless shelter by the Barbados Alliance to End Homeless (BAEH) and during the day, she returned to the streets.

The agency received a report about Gibbons’ plight and CCB officers went to the BAEH to investigate. The team, in the presence of police officers, spoke to Gibbons, explaining that the shelter was not the best environment for the children, to which she agreed.

Speaking to local media at the CCB offices at Fred Edghill Building, Cheapside, St Michael, St Hill emphasised that the mother consented to CCB temporarily taking the children.

“The Child Care Board is not in the business of just removing children because we have nothing else to do. That is wrong. We work very hard to keep children out of our residential homes. our residential homes are our last resort . . . . We only do that when we recognise the children will be act risk,” the CCB director stressed.

“We spoke to the mother about the situation, and she would voluntarily agree that the children could come temporarily into the homes of the Child Care Board.

We normally have a parental agreement form, which was explained to her, and which she readily signed in presence of the police officers. Arrangements would have been made for the mother to visit the children when it was convenient for her to see the children.

We all discussed this, and once we saw the mother is in a position where she can adequately provide care [and] housing for her children, it is a situation in which the Child Care Board would allow those children to return to the mother. It is not a situation in which the mother was being accused of being abusive to the children or neglecting the children,” St Hill explained.

Permanent secretary of the Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Jehu Wiltshire, who was also in attendance, revealed that Gibbons has found employment and temporary accommodation. He said that she will be relocating to her new residence with her children on Monday, September 4.

“I must indicate that Minister [Kirk] Humphrey spoke with Miss Gibbons and she has indicated that she was happy with the help that she received thus far,” Wiltshire told reporters.

However, the ordeal has further highlighted the importance of a 24-hour homeless shelter, to which he added a plan will soon be submitted to Cabinet.

“We recognise that there are several of these cases and we have a paper that is going to submitted to the Cabinet shortly for the establishment of a 24-hour shelter to deal with cases such as this.

“Since COVID and during COVID, we recognised that there have been several instances with situations and families which caused several persons to be actually evicted from their houses and we are in the process of formulating a policy on homelessness as well as an action plan,” the permanent secretary disclosed.