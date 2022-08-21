Cayman lifts all COVID travel restrictions Loop Barbados

Residents and visitors to Cayman have long been waiting on a relaxation of visitation rules which, until recently, restricted some unvaccinated persons from landing in Cayman. This has now changed, following announcements at a press briefing on August 19, 2022.

According to the government, as of Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the below rules will apply.

Travelling

All travel restrictions will be removed.

Travel Declarations/Certificates will no longer be required for travelling to/from Cayman.

Proof of vaccination will no longer be required to enter the country. Also, unvaccinated persons will no longer be required to quarantine.

No restrictions on public gathering numbers.

No restrictions on diving, snorkelling, boating etc., activities.

Mask Wearing

Mask wearing is still required for medical places, care homes and prisons.

Covid Positives

Persons who test positive need to report to HSA and remain home for at least 7 days until they test negative. This isolation period of 7 days is mandatory for Covid positives.

PCR testing is required for persons who test positive. Drive-through testing at HSA is available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays – from 8 am to 10 am. These results will also assist with recording the types of Covid variants.

Persons living with Covid positive persons should test daily for 7 days but are free to leave the house for school, work, etc., with negative LFT results. However, they must remain at home if they have symptoms.

Travel Cayman

Based on these changes, Travel Cayman will be disbanded. They currently have 87 staff to be placed on secondment with other Government agencies. Others who have yet to be placed, will hopefully be placed before contracts expire on September 30, 2022. Provisions will be in place to assist these persons.