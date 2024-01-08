Caution at sea: BMS gives warning to swimmers, small craft operators Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) wants swimmers and small craft operators to be aware of unfavorable marine conditions being exhibited off the island’s coasts.

With a yellow alert triggered for the marine forecast for today, Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the BMS says higher than normal swells are predicted.

The above-normsl sea swells also seem to continue through to the weekend, according to the four-day forecast as of today.

Marine Forecast for Tuesday, January 9

Morning

General Swell Information: Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ).

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Night

General Swell Information: Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.