Catholic Church in Saint Lucia opens doors to same-sex blessings Loop Barbados

In a groundbreaking move echoing Pope Francis’s recent policy shift, the head of the Roman Catholic Church in Saint Lucia, Archbishop Gabriel Malzaire, has announced a new pastoral approach to the blessing of same-sex couples. The announcement comes after Pope Francis declared in December 2023 that the church could now bless such unions under certain conditions.

Archbishop Malzaire emphasized the church’s commitment to a pastoral approach, stating that every person is deserving of dignity in the eyes of God. “You are called to minister to people, and every person is a person of dignity in the sight of God. Therefore, my mission as a priest is to deal with people,” he affirmed.

Archbishop Gabriel Malzaire

Acknowledging the flaws in society as the reason for the church’s existence, Archbishop Malzaire stressed the need for a compassionate response to diverse circumstances. While embracing the new policy, he expressed a concern that the church should not be made a mockery of, emphasizing that the blessing should not be seen as a justification for individuals’ life choices.

“When a person asks for a blessing, it must have a dimension of ascent. That means he or she desires to rise to a different level,” the Archbishop explained, highlighting the transformative aspect of the blessing.

While asserting that his role is not to pass judgment on the lives of others, Archbishop Malzaire underscored the importance of leading by example. The new policy, detailed in an official document, still upholds the traditional view that marriage is a union between a man and a woman, and it maintains the belief that homosexuality is a sin.

The policy signifies a significant shift in the Catholic Church’s stance on same-sex unions, aligning more closely with Pope Francis’s evolving views on inclusivity and compassion. The Archbishop’s commitment to a pastoral approach reflects a nuanced understanding of the challenges faced by individuals while upholding the core values of the church. As the Catholic Church in Saint Lucia embraces this new perspective, it opens the door to greater acceptance and understanding within the faith community.