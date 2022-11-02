Caswell Franklyn says ‘We must be able to trust the Government’ Loop Barbados

Trade Unionist and Former Senator Caswell Franklyn says that November 30 will always be Independence Day to him regardless, but he called on Barbadians to stand up and let their voices be heard on this Barbados National Day issue.

He said, “If the people do not stand up we will find ourselves as second and third-class citizens in our own country.”

We must be able to trust their word

Franklyn reminded that his voice was the lone one in the wilderness giving a warning that this day may come if not guarded against when he was still in Senate in 2021. He said that people are today quoting the prime minister’s words that things would not change when Barbados transitioned to Republic status, forgetting that that was in response to him. He said that the way things were going it appeared as though Barrow’s legacy was being washed away and he was told no, nothing would. He said all of Barbados was told nothing would change.

Now, two fortnights away from the first Independence Day since the transition to a Republic, Barbadians are being told that Independence Day will now be called Barbados National Day.

it don’t even have to be two bank holidays

Franklyn said, “We must be able to trust the government in place. We must be able to trust their word.”

He contended that it is the way of politicians to try to erase the work of those who went before them, “discrediting them”, but this is not their Barbados he asserted. “This government wants to nullify everything everybody else did.”

And he assured he is not for one party and not the next. He said in 2017 the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) changed the Holidays with Pay Act so that it would carry their name instead of Grantley Adams. He said they made no major changes but they did that to have their name on it now. And in the same way that this administration has its name on the Republic status, it now wants to do its own thing with the Barbados National Day.

Stressing that he is not partisan, Franklyn said, “the DLP was wrong then and the BLP are wrong now”.

He further added that in other islands like Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, there are two days, Independence Day and Republic Day, “so why can’t Barbados have the same?” He said he sees no problem with having two days, “and it don’t even have to be two bank holidays.”

Franklyn said that on this occasion Bajans should not be swayed or persuaded by someone who “talks pretty”.