Cash-only cannabis industry not sustainable in Barbados Loop Barbados

Financing the cannabis industry is posing to be challenging for the Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Licensing Authority (BBMCLA).

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Nutrition and Food Security, Terry Bascombe says that Barbados is facing pushback from insurers and the banking sector.

“The most prominent challenge is the banking situation. This is a widespread issue across any territory, which engages in correspondent banking with the United States of America . The Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, a proposed legislation aimed at allowing banks to do business with companies operating legally within states that have legalised cannabis, had the potential to change the way the industry operates.”

“Despite widespread support, the bill failed to pass in Congress, leaving communities, as well as some countries like Barbados at risk of having cannabis businesses operating solely with cash.”

Bascombe was speaking at the handover ceremony of a research and development license to the University of West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill Campus last Friday, when he disclosed that industry was high risk for insure companies.

“Being an industry based on an agricultural product presents a special class of risk for insurers. Other insurance challenges are linked to the investment in supporting facilities.

There is also the ever present challenge from the health perspective. The acceptance of medicinal cannabis as a treatment, and its insurance coverage is important. It is vital to patients who have the right to seek treatment with medicinal cannabis and for doctors who have the right to prescribe medicinal cannabis when they consider it to be the best treatment option available to their patients,” said Bascombe.

The Permanent Secretary stated that the BBMCLA was reaching out the banking sector and insurance companies to help move the cannabis sector forward from patient care to entrepreneurship focused.