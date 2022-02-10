CARPHA warns against use of adult vaccine on kids 5-11 | Loop Barbados

Ministries of Health across the region are being warned against administering the adult formulation of the Pfizer vaccine to kids aged 5 to 11.

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) instructed member states to take heed via an issued statement on Wednesday, February 9.

Dr Rian Extavour, programme manager of CARPHA Caribbean Regulatory System (CARPHA-CRS) pointed out that there is an absence of information on testing of the phosphate-buffered saline formulation in children five to 11 years. Health officials are greatly concerned about the increased possibility of errors in administration with drawing up smaller volumes than 0.3mL which is the adult dose, from the adult formulation.

CARPHA executive director, Dr Joy St John stated that the public health agency was waiting on the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing before recommending FDA-approved vaccines that are for children.

“Errors in the administration of fractionated doses can make vaccination of children aged 5-11 years with adult vaccines a risky practice. We are awaiting the WHO Emergency Use Listing before we recommend use of the US FDA approved vaccine developed specifically for children 5-11 years of age.”

CARPHA-CRS has not yet recommended the paediatric formulation due to the absence of confirmation of the new formulation by the World Health Organization (WHO) Prequalification team under the relevant Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

“Unless otherwise specified, member states should continue adherence to recommendations for approved vaccines. This will help to ensure favourable benefits to individuals and communities,” Dr St John reiterated.