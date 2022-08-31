CARPHA director Joy St John to receive honorary degree from UWI Loop Barbados

The University of West Indies (UWI) will present honorary degrees to 16 outstanding global citizens at its 2022 graduation ceremonies.

UWI announced via a press release, this also marks the return of in-person graduation ceremonies, as a majority of the campuses resume face-to-face. However, the UWI Open Campus will retain the virtual graduation ceremony. The graduation ceremonies will take place between October 8 and November 5.

These 2022 graduates join a prestigious list of fewer than 500 persons who have been awarded since 1985.

The schedule for the 2022 ceremonies and the list of 16 honorary graduands are as follows:

Five Islands Campus – Saturday 8 October, 2022

Honorary Graduands

Sir Richard Benjamin Richardson of Antigua and Barbuda for his contribution to Sport – Doctor of Laws (LLD) Alston BECKET Cyrus of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for his work as a Soca Artiste/Composer – Doctor of Letters (DLitt)

Open Campus – Saturday 15 October, 2022 (Virtual)

Honorary Graduands

Dr Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, PhD, LLM of Dominica for her work in International Labour and Maritime Law – Doctor of Laws (LLD) Sir Hugh Anthony Rawlins of St. Kitts and Nevis for contributions to the Judicial arena – Doctor of Laws (LLD)

Cave Hill Campus – Saturday 22 October, 2022

Honorary Graduands

Dr Joy St. John of Barbados for her work in Medicine and Public Health leadership – Doctor of Science (DSc) His Excellency Ambassador Gabriel Abed of Barbados/UAE for Entrepreneurship and pioneering Digital Currency – Doctor of Laws (LLD) E. Neville Isdell of Ireland for contributions to Business and Philanthropy – Doctor of Laws (LLD)

St Augustine Campus – Thursday 27 October, Friday 28 October and Saturday 29 October, 2022

Honorary Graduands

Dr Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted of Trinidad and Tobago for contributions to Agricultural Science and Nutrition – Doctor of Science (DSc) Ingrid L-A Lashley of Trinidad and Tobago for her work in Corporate Banking/Finance – Doctor of Laws (LLD) Rosalind Gabriel of Trinidad and Tobago for her work as a Band Leader/Entertainer – Doctor of Letters (DLitt) Dr Wayne A. I. Frederick of Trinidad and Tobago for contributions to Surgical Science – Doctor of Science (DSc) Lord Robert Nelson of Trinidad and Tobago for contributions to culture and Calypso – Doctor of Letters (DLitt)

Mona Campus – Thursday 3 November, Friday 4 November and Saturday 5 November, 2022

Honorary Graduands

Professor The Honourable Orlando Patterson of Jamaica for his work as a Historical and Cultural Sociologist – Doctor of Letters (DLitt) Senator The Honourable Dr Rosemary Moodie of Jamaica/Canada for Paediatric Medicine and Philanthropy – Doctor of Science (DSc)Adam Stewart of Jamaica for his work as an Entrepreneur/Philanthropist – Doctor of Laws (LLD) Diane Jaffee of The USA for her work in Finance – Doctor of Laws (LLD)