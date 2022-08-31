CARPHA director Joy St John to receive honorary degree from UWI Loop Barbados

·7 min read
Home
Local News
CARPHA director Joy St John to receive honorary degree from UWI Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Personnel changes in Police Service; two officers climb ranks

Three COVID-positive elderly men have died

Victim in Endeavour shooting rushed to surgery

UPDATE: Trotman killed in latest fatal shooting

Update: Jones-Cox got gunned down as soon as he arrived home

PM Andrew Holness: Violence gripping the region

Weekend of great success for Bajans in sports around the globe

MTWW adds 4 signs to stop accidents at Mangrove junction

Born to a Bajan mom, Terho lands role on Grey’s Anatomy

BioConnect Medical creating a safe space for women

Wednesday Aug 31

27?C
Barbados News

16 to receive UWI honorary degrees as ‘in-person’ graduation ceremonies return

Loop News

30 minutes ago

(File) Executive director of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), Joy St John

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The University of West Indies (UWI) will present honorary degrees to 16 outstanding global citizens at its 2022 graduation ceremonies.

UWI announced via a press release, this also marks the return of in-person graduation ceremonies, as a majority of the campuses resume face-to-face. However, the UWI Open Campus will retain the virtual graduation ceremony. The graduation ceremonies will take place between October 8 and November 5.

These 2022 graduates join a prestigious list of fewer than 500 persons who have been awarded since 1985.

The schedule for the 2022 ceremonies and the list of 16 honorary graduands are as follows:

Five Islands Campus – Saturday 8 October, 2022

Honorary Graduands

Sir Richard Benjamin Richardson of Antigua and Barbuda for his contribution to Sport – Doctor of Laws (LLD) Alston BECKET Cyrus of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for his work as a Soca Artiste/Composer – Doctor of Letters (DLitt)

Open Campus – Saturday 15 October, 2022 (Virtual)

Honorary Graduands

Dr Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, PhD, LLM of Dominica for her work in International Labour and Maritime Law – Doctor of Laws (LLD) Sir Hugh Anthony Rawlins of St. Kitts and Nevis for contributions to the Judicial arena – Doctor of Laws (LLD)

Cave Hill Campus – Saturday 22 October, 2022

Honorary Graduands

Dr Joy St. John of Barbados for her work in Medicine and Public Health leadership – Doctor of Science (DSc) His Excellency Ambassador Gabriel Abed of Barbados/UAE for Entrepreneurship and pioneering Digital Currency – Doctor of Laws (LLD) E. Neville Isdell of Ireland for contributions to Business and Philanthropy – Doctor of Laws (LLD)

St Augustine Campus – Thursday 27 October, Friday 28 October and Saturday 29 October, 2022

Honorary Graduands

Dr Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted of Trinidad and Tobago for contributions to Agricultural Science and Nutrition – Doctor of Science (DSc) Ingrid L-A Lashley of Trinidad and Tobago for her work in Corporate Banking/Finance – Doctor of Laws (LLD) Rosalind Gabriel of Trinidad and Tobago for her work as a Band Leader/Entertainer – Doctor of Letters (DLitt) Dr Wayne A. I. Frederick of Trinidad and Tobago for contributions to Surgical Science – Doctor of Science (DSc) Lord Robert Nelson of Trinidad and Tobago for contributions to culture and Calypso – Doctor of Letters (DLitt)

Mona Campus – Thursday 3 November, Friday 4 November and Saturday 5 November, 2022

Honorary Graduands

Professor The Honourable Orlando Patterson of Jamaica for his work as a Historical and Cultural Sociologist – Doctor of Letters (DLitt) Senator The Honourable Dr Rosemary Moodie of Jamaica/Canada for Paediatric Medicine and Philanthropy – Doctor of Science (DSc)Adam Stewart of Jamaica for his work as an Entrepreneur/Philanthropist – Doctor of Laws (LLD) Diane Jaffee of The USA for her work in Finance – Doctor of Laws (LLD)

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

CARPHA director Joy St John to receive honorary degree from UWI

Barbados News

Personnel changes in Police Service; two officers climb ranks

Sport

See also

Jury fails to reach verdict in Ryan Giggs assault trial

More From

Entertainment

Born to a Bajan mom, Terho lands role on Grey’s Anatomy

The show recommences in October 2022

Barbados News

Joshua Lowe gets the job of his dreams

Young gaming enthusiast lands a job at the first gaming company in the Caribbean

Barbados News

Update: Jones-Cox got gunned down as soon as he arrived home

Reports are that a man was left motionless at the scene after the shots were discharged

CPL

Barbados Royals win inaugural Women’s 6IXTY title

Aaliyah Alleyne (23) and Hayley Matthews (15) put on a partnership of 41

Barbados News

MTWW adds 4 signs to stop accidents at Mangrove junction

Motorists are urged to approach all four legs of the Mangrove junction with caution

Barbados News

UPDATE: Trotman killed in latest fatal shooting

Third shooting in one night, second fatality