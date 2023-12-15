Carols in Town starts this weekend Loop Barbados

The National Cultural Foundation, through the Prime Minister’s Office – Culture, is hosting a series of mini Christmas concerts in the country’s four towns.

Carols in Town will start tomorrow Saturday, December 16 and culminate on Tuesday, December 19. The 100 per cent local entertainment package is intended to spread joy, love and cheer through music in each of the four towns on the island. Each night begins at 6 pm.

On Saturday, the event heads to Independence Square, The City and features: Phoenix Steel, Kiah Shurland, King K, Sisters in Harmony, Kayla Lambert, Marielle, Tavon Boyce & Friends, Barbados Community Folk Chorale and more.

On Sunday, December 17, the entertainment moves to the North of the island at Speightstown Esplanade featuring: Skyy Dowridge, Barry Reid, Jae Serieux, Zoe Armstrong, Lisa Griffith, Orande & Family, Heather Headley, Chrisanna and more.

On Monday, December 18, the concert will be staged in Holetown, St James. Performing will be Déjà VU, Peach Bless & Family, Kereesa Chase, Barbados Community Folk Chorale, Loleeka, Pheonix Steel and more.

The Carols in Town series climaxes on Tuesday, December 19, in Oistins, with Christ Church Foundation School Steel Orchestra, Trinity Clarke, Miracle, Sam and Dan The Band, Abianna Fenty, Mr. Blood and more.

NCF’s Music Officer (Organisations) Aisha Butcher who is spearheading the new initiative said the four events will showcase top and developing local talent while spreading Christmas cheer.

“For some Christmas is a joyous occasion, for others not so much, and having a space and platform that connects to all is paramount at this time. Carols in Town seeks to uplift, inspire and unify people; we want every Barbadian to feel celebrated and loved through the staging of these events which features a plethora of amazingly talented performers,” Butcher said.