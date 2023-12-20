Carols by Candlelight illuminates Ilaro Court Loop Barbados

The gardens of Ilaro Court were set aglow as the Rotary Club of Barbados once again hosted Carols by Candlelight.

In what has become a seasonal staple for the past 28 years, the Christmas production held on Sunday, December 10, attracted scores of people, who readily laid out blankets or reclined in chairs across the expansive grounds of the Prime Minister’s residence to enjoy the show.

Before the entertainment took centre stage, attendees were gleefully serenaded by roving members of Trumpetboy Entertainment and Euphony Steel Orchestra as they delivered several popular Christmas tunes. Phoenix Steel also added to the pre-show entertainment as they remained stationary in the gazebo overlooking the massive grounds.

In a brief address, President of the Rotary Club of Barbados Ermine Darroux thanked those who continued to support the annual venture, reminding them: “Your contributions allow us to extend a helping hand to those facing challenges, creating hope and to help brighten their holiday season.”

She outlined that all funds raised were utilized to undertake several projects year after year. These included the Youth at Risk programme done in conjunction with the Juvenile Liaison Scheme, providing water solutions to secondary schools, disease prevention initiatives, providing support to blood banks, disaster relief, educational support, creating safe spaces for children and bringing joy to senior citizens.

“Christmas is a time of joy, love and generosity. It’s a season that reminds us to be grateful for what we have and to share our blessings with those who may be less fortunate. This evening, we come together not only to celebrate the beauty of music and the festive atmosphere but also to make a difference in the lives of those who need us most,” Darroux affirmed.

The evening’s entertainment line-up was diverse, with a little something for everyone. Mr Dale, Quon and Bumba delivered well-known favourites like Every Year, Every Christmas, Calypso Noel and Why Can’t This Christmas Feeling Go On. Rhesa Garnes treated reggae lovers with her smooth rendition of of Do You Hear What I Hear while gospel powerhouse Paula Hinds belted Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. She was joined onstage by Jamaican singer and songwriter Damian Porter.

Kweku Jelani’s thrilled on trumpet with a Merry Christmas Baby while the duo of dancer Stefanie Takei-Taylor and vocalist Mahalia Cummins left the children awestruck with there Let It Go number from the popular Disney movie, Frozen. Casheda Dottin and Krisirie sang O Holy Night and Silent Night, respectively and members of Powerhouse Dance Studios also made an appearance.

Adrian Clarke and a resident Santa Clause rounded out the entertainment package. While Clarke lead an interactive sing-along session the children clamoured to the front to receive goodies from Santa’s bag. The highly anticipated show concluded with several holiday favourites including The Christmas Song, I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman. Clarke and Santa even had a ‘dance-off’ much to the delight of the audience before bringing the spectacular event to an official close.

During the show, patrons followed the directions of emcees Vic Fernandes and Chrispin Hackett to light up their candles which were distributed upon entry, illuminating the entire expanse of Ilaro Court. Some lucky patrons were also the happy recipients of giveaways compliments select sponsors.