Carols by Candlelight brings droves to Ilaro Court Loop Barbados

Scores of patrons gathered on Sunday evening at the expansive and beautiful Ilaro Court grounds for the 2023 edition of Carols by Candlelight.

Nothing quite evokes the Christmas spirit, than an evening of festive cheer featuring joyous carols sung by some of Barbados’ best vocalists.

Carols by Candlelight has become a Christmas staple for many Barbadians, and this was apparent by the numbers in attendance.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Barbados, from 5 pm, patrons were treated to the rhythmic sounds of Trumpet Boyz and Euphony Steel Orchestra, as they signalled the official start of the must-attend Christmas event.

The evening’s lineup includes Adrian Clarke, Krisirie, Cashed Dottin, Misty Dale, Paula Hinds, Bumba, Rhesa Garner and more.