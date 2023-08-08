Carnival Bae returns ‘home’ with Zulu Loop Barbados

There’s not a single carnival that Lateisha Williams willingly misses.

Known as Carnival Bae, the Toronto native has been playing mas for more than a decade. However, she participated in her second Grand Kadooment jump today, Monday, August 7 but her first with Zulu International .

“It’s been five years, I was here in 2018 and I am happy to be back finally!

Less than 24 hours after jumping in Toronto’s Caribana , Williams was making her way to Pearson International Airport to fly to Barbados.

Aside from looking forward to indulging in the island’s cuisine and reconnecting with family during her brief stay, Carnival Bae was excited to play mas.

She told Loop Lifestyle the Grand Kadooment parade was a “major” highlight of the festival.

“It is such a huge part. Obviously, there is so much more meaning – it is an end of crop season – but I think this is the beauty of it.”

“I’m looking forward to freeing up on the road. . . . I’m excited to play mas with my friends, jump up with my friends and go to the beach after.”

The presence of Carnival Bae at Grand Kadooment certainly did turn a few heads, as locals and visitors asked to take pictures with Williams before her jump and as she partied along the route.