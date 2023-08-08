Carmel brings another 10 to the Sweetest Festival – Crop Over Loop Barbados

Carmel Sloan is in Barbados once more and she did not come for Crop Over alone, as is becoming her tradition.

The awesome travel host and nine are in the Gem of the Caribbean to not only enjoy the fetes this festival but they are on the road for Crop Ova – Grand Kadooment today with Aura.

I come every year and every year I bring new friends

Chatting with Loop as they waited to take selfies by the Aura board in Warrens before the start of their jump, they said “Happy Crop Over to Barbados”.

Carmel, who is from Las Vegas, has with her friends from four states in America – Nevada, Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

So why bring the gang to the land of Flying Fish. She said that Barbados is her favourite Carnival and she’s not speaking as one who has not tried and tested other festivals. In fact, she’s been to more than she can count on one hand and Barbados still sits at the top for her.

I love the festivities but I really love the island

“I frequent here often and I like to invite all my friends here to come and experience Crop Over. It is my favourite Carnival that I’ve ever done. I come every year and every year I bring new friends.

“I’ve done six [Carnivals]. I really love the island. I love the people, I’ve made amazing, amazing, amazing friends out here. They like to call me Bajan – I take pride in that. I come here all the time and it’s really like my second home. I really love Barbados. Of course, I love the festivities but I really love the island.”

Talking top three aspects of Crop Over this year, she and her friends said they enjoyed Bliss, Lifted and love that Barbados is so safe.

Feeling beautiful in their gems and jewels going down the road today and so relaxed with beach access at their hotel, Carmel’s crew has no regrets about to coming for Crop Over 2023.

In fact, this is only her second visit to Barbados and for Crop Over, but Alabama’s Brittany Foster is ready for Crop Over 2024 already and Georgia’s Rachel Dee is so happy she decided to don a costume and jump this year. The Kadooment virgin was most excited and happy with her decision.