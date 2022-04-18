CARIFTA Coach says Team morale high on final day after 2nd day medals | Loop Barbados

Head coach for Barbados CARIFTA Track and Field team is very proud of the athletes after the first two days of competition.

Ramon Armstrong spoke to Loop News after Team Barbados gained its first gold medal for the Games in track and right after the culmination of the high-energy, exciting 4x100m relay which saw the U20 Girls placing second and earning the silver.

we want to build on this going into the final day

Armstrong said:

“We are happy and blessed with the performances. The athletes really went out and give all they’ve got. And we the management are very pleased.”

Fynn Armstrong put down a gold-medal run in the U17 3000m race.

After the evening session and conclusion of the second day of the three-day Games, Coach Armstrong said the spirits of the athletes are great at this time.

“The morale of the team is high and we want to build on this going into the final day,” he stated.

Barbados Track Field Medal Haul after Day Two at CARIFTA 49 in Track and Field:

Gold…3000m U17 Boys Fynn Armstrong

Silver… Javelin U20 Girls Vivica Addison

Silver…. 4 x 100m U20 Girls

Bronze… U20 Girls 1500 Layla Haynes

Bronze…. U20 Girls Javelin Vanessa Greaves

Bronze…..U20 Boys Long Jump Aren Spencer