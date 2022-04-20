CARIFTA 2022: Team Barbados fourth after 4 days of swimming | Loop Barbados

With 519 points, Team Barbados is fourth going into the fifth and final day of the CARIFTA 2022 Swimming and Openwater Championships.

Barbados piled on the points adding three golds, four bronze and four silvers to their medal haul.

On the night of April 19, Barbados won one of their gold medals from a stellar performance by the Boys 11-12 relay team for the 4×50 LC Meter Freestyle. The team led from start to finish. They posted a time of 1:59:50 which just a second off the CARIFTA record set by Guadeloupe back in 2012.

Today, April 20, is the final day of swimming with an early morning openwater session at Carlisle Bay, Bridgetown, Barbados.

After the four days of competition, The Bahams leads overall with 975 points, Jamaica is second on 833.5 points, Cayman Islands is third with 754 and Trinidad and Tobago round out the Top 5 teams with 355 points.

CARIFTA 2022 Swim points after Day 4