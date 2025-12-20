CARICOM urges quick resolution to visa issue with United States

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders Friday night uregd a quick resolution to the decision by the United States preventing or limiting the entry of nationals from three CARICOM countries from entering the North American country.

“ The Bureau of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has noted with concern the proclamation issued by the Government of the United States on 16 December 2025 imposing partial entry restrictions on nationals of Antigua and Barbuda and the Commonwealth of Dominica,” the leaders said in a statement late Friday night.

The Bureau, comprising the prime ministers of Barbados, Grenada, and Jamaica, with the CARICOM Secretary-General serving as an ex-officio member, said it recognises the right of countries to implement policies regulating entry to their borders.

“Nevertheless, the Bureau expresses concern that this decision was taken without prior consultation, especially in circumstances of its potential adverse effects on legitimate travel, people-to-people exchanges, and the social and economic well-being of these small states.”

On Tuesday, President Trump in his latest executive order said that apart from Antigua and Barbuda, nationals from Dominica and Haiti would also be affected by the immigration policy.

Trump said some of these countries identified in an earlier proclamation, had offered Citizenship by Investment (CBI) without residency, which poses challenges for screening and vetting purposes.

Under the CBI programme, several Caribbean countries including Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica offer citizenship to foreign investors in return for making a substantial investment in the socio-economic development of these countries.

Trump said both Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica have “historically had CBI without residency” and that the entry into the United States of nationals of these two countries as immigrants, and as nonimmigrants on B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas, is hereby suspended.

He said consular officers shall reduce the validity for any other nonimmigrant visa issued to nationals of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica “to the extent permitted by law.

Trump said in its latest executive order justifying the action taken against the Caribbean countries that “as an example, a foreign national from a country that is subject to travel restrictions could purchase CBI from a second country that is not subject to travel restrictions, obtain a passport in the citizenship of that second country, and subsequently apply for a United States visa for travel to the United States, thus evading the travel restrictions on his or her first country.

“ Additionally, United States law enforcement and the Department of State have found that, historically, CBI programmes have been susceptible to several risks. These risks include allowing an individual to conceal his or her identity and assets to circumvent travel restrictions or financial or banking restrictions,” he said.

In its statement, the CARICOM Bureau said it is concerned about the lack of clarity regarding the status of existing visas after 1 January 2026.

”The Bureau urges an early engagement by the United States with the Governments of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica to clarify the proclamation and address outstanding concerns, consistent with the strong and longstanding partnership between the United States of America and CARICOM.

”CARICOM remains committed to dialogue and cooperation based on mutual respect, shared interests and the rule of law as we seek to secure the prosperity of the region and its citizens.”

On Friday, both Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda said that Washington had agreed to suspend the implementation of the proclamation following discussions between them and the United States.

“This applies to all visa categories, including B-1, B-2, J, and M visas,” said Antigua and Barbuda Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders, adding that “for the avoidance of doubt, this includes tourist, business, student, and other valid United States-issued visas.

“Second, there will be no revocation of any existing visas issued to nationals of Antigua and Barbuda prior to 31 December 2025,” he said in a statement.

He said with regard to new visa applications submitted after January 1, 2026 “these will be subject to new arrangements that are still to be worked out with several Caribbean countries, including Antigua and Barbuda.

“These arrangements relate specifically to the collection of biometric information of Antigua and Barbuda passport holders to ensure full compatibility with United States biometric systems.” (CMC)