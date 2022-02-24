CARICOM condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine | Loop Barbados

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat has called on Russia to halt its invasion and military operations in Ukraine.

In a statement this afternoon, CARICOM said Moscow’s decision to recognise and support the autonomy of the Russian-separatist run regions of Donetsk and Luhansk “represents a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.”

“The hostilities against Ukraine go counter to the principles of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in the internal affairs of another sovereign state and the prohibition on the threat or use of force, and the peaceful resolution of disputes, which are the bedrock of this Community.”

“CARICOM maintains that the principles of universal respect and adherence to these norms and principles of international law are fundamental to the maintenance of the international system and global peace and security.”

The regional group has called on all parties involved in the conflict to engage in diplomatic talks to bring an end to the conflict.